Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294,266 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 433,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,986,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,742,000 after acquiring an additional 765,289 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $650,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 177,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,904. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.85. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.