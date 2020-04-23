Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 161,587 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.03.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 481,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,187. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.76. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.