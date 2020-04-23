Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,585. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen cut Howmet Aerospace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

