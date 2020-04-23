Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 74,235 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,235 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.33% of PolyOne worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter valued at $38,466,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth about $14,716,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PolyOne by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,604,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,019,000 after acquiring an additional 284,848 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in PolyOne by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 482,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 256,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 242,480 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POL stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 23,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,815. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.81. PolyOne Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POL shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J Scott Horn acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. Insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

