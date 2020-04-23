Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases New Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 214,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Darling Ingredients as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $180,263,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,100,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $39,210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,758,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,531,000 after purchasing an additional 466,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 807,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 341,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $1,297,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John O. Muse purchased 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,716.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100 over the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.15. 47,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,727. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

