Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases Shares of 309,783 Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 309,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Diversified Healthcare Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of DHC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 67,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,756. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.