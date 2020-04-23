Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.35% of WPX Energy worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPX. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 2,170.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $10,161,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $177,959.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WPX Energy stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 2,502,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,464,360. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.93.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

