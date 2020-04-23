Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of Colfax worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Colfax by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 181,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,439,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,272 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 19.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Colfax by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $41.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colfax from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Colfax from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Colfax stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,810. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Colfax Corp has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.