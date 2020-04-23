Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,162 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Cinemark worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,328,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 806,467 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,081,000 after acquiring an additional 488,136 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 458,951 shares during the period.

NYSE:CNK traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $13.12. 303,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,308. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.50. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNK. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cinemark from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Insiders acquired a total of 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

