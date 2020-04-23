Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268,900 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Genworth Financial worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,188. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Genworth Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

GNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.