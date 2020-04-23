Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 418,400 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of United States Steel worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

X stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.83. 1,447,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,109,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.