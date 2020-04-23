Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,229 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Tikehau Investment Management boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1,999.4% during the fourth quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after purchasing an additional 142,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $135,073,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVR by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,404,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NVR by 3,655.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,749.00.

NVR stock traded down $87.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,759.99. The stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,183. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,889.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,558.82. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $58.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 201.8 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

