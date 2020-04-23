Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 132,090 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,473 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 132,090 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,187,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $859,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,639,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $644,230,000 after buying an additional 308,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $312,347,000 after buying an additional 1,480,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $208,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,340,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $186,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,707. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 2.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WYNN. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

