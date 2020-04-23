Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 167,500 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,500 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Teradata worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $945,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 65,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 365,890 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.82. 27,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $46.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

