Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 187,500 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187,500 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Old Republic International worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,700 shares of company stock worth $255,108. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,853. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

