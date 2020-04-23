Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 200,000 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Zynga worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zynga by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 197,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $63,587,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,114,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after purchasing an additional 483,941 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $36,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,633. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at $522,892.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,704 shares of company stock worth $3,688,530 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZNGA traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 874,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,678,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.13, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.