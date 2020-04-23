Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 20,721 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,721 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Toll Brothers worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.56. 161,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,547. Toll Brothers Inc has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

