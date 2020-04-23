Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 218,700 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 218,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Dana worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,995,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth about $26,077,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dana by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,436 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,952,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after buying an additional 1,047,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Dana by 1,328,341.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,106 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,092. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.41. Dana Inc has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lowered Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.