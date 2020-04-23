Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 24,000 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Delek US worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Delek US by 1,905.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Delek US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 451,822 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.80. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.