Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 373,700 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 373,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Chemours worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Chemours by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Chemours from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

In other news, insider E Bryan Snell bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,193.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 7,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Chemours stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 2.40. Chemours Co has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $40.04.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

