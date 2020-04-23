Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 41,400 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,490,000 after buying an additional 39,607 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,341,000 after buying an additional 1,264,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after buying an additional 175,467 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,601,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after buying an additional 43,338 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $60.43. 2,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,245. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.21. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

