Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 74,616 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 74,616 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Kirby worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Kirby by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kirby by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,670,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Kirby by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 20,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.55. 87 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,462. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

