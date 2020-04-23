Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.28% of Glu Mobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 546.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 32.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,130,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,900,000 after buying an additional 1,022,780 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $4,462,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLUU. ValuEngine cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

GLUU stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 247,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,731. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.19, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $3,802,661.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 950,647 shares of company stock worth $6,807,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

