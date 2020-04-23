Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,859 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 466.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $24.01. 43,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,855. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

