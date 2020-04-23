Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,820 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 198,219 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Tripadvisor worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRIP. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Tripadvisor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,482 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,089 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 19,142 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.92. 100,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,596. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

