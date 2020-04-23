Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Rexnord also posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.44. 733,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,437. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In related news, insider George J. Powers sold 88,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $3,047,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Stroup sold 22,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $761,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,952.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,225 shares of company stock worth $14,646,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rexnord by 18.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 17.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Rexnord by 620.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 735,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 633,266 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rexnord by 474.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Rexnord by 23.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 865,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 161,782 shares during the last quarter.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

