Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 4,240

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 4,240 ($55.77) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,195.33 ($55.19).

RIO traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,783 ($49.76). The company had a trading volume of 2,160,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,585.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,078.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total value of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12). Also, insider Simon Henry acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, with a total value of £15,775 ($20,751.12).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

