RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMR shares. BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lowered RMR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of RMR Group stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $880.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

