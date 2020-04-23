RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 3,627 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $102.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,657,932. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.46. The company has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

