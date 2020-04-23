Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $63.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.49.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

