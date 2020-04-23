Robert W. Baird Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $115.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.08. 2,374,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $92.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

