Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RHHVF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Roche to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Roche to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $358.79 on Thursday. Roche has a 12 month low of $254.04 and a 12 month high of $399.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.64.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

