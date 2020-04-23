Rocket Pool Trading 21.4% Higher Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $18,623.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00009132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.02631367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00215437 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00057842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00051078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.