Rocky Brands (RCKY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts expect Rocky Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.95. 719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,246. The company has a market cap of $140.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $34.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCKY. ValuEngine cut Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Rocky Brands news, insider Curtis A. Loveland acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

