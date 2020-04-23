Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $18,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 383.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.70.

ROP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $314.01. 397,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,003. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.28. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

