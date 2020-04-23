Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $783.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $727.00 to $783.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $841.71.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $15.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $867.02. 1,319,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,198. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $680.45 and a 200 day moving average of $793.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,628 shares of company stock valued at $373,517,621 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,025.8% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 45,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,983,000 after buying an additional 41,749 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

