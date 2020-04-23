Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Given News Impact Score of -5.00

Headlines about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBS. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 213.27 ($2.81).

LON:RBS traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 106.45 ($1.40). The stock had a trading volume of 17,148,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 198.89. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 265 ($3.49).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

