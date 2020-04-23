Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) PT Lowered to GBX 140 at HSBC

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HSBC from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Investec raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.27 ($2.81).

RBS opened at GBX 105.55 ($1.39) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 198.89. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 265 ($3.49).

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

