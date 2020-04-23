Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Earns Media Impact Score of -5.00

News coverage about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) has been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

RBSPF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,334. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

