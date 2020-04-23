Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given New $122.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $110.00 to $122.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

RGLD has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays raised Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.87. The stock had a trading volume of 650,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,316,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,756,000 after purchasing an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,552,000 after purchasing an additional 221,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

