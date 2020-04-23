RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 5,769 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,551,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after purchasing an additional 180,785 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 56,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,286,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,072,828. The company has a market capitalization of $173.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.