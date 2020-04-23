RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.96 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

NYSE:T traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,271,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,768,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $214.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

