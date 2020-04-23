RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $7,354.13 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $7,354.13 or 0.97798003 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, Cashierest and Huobi. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $746,064.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001480 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011548 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cashierest and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.