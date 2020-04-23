Ruff (RUFF) Hits One Day Volume of $2.57 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Ruff has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ruff has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.60 or 0.02608782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00214941 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00051047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

