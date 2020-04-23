Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $158,035.68 and $1,079.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,530.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.83 or 0.02507531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.15 or 0.03188980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00579754 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00795655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00075314 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00027250 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00597857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 19,797,442 coins and its circulating supply is 19,680,130 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

