S & T Bancorp (STBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 million. On average, analysts expect S & T Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

S & T Bancorp stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. S & T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STBA shares. BidaskClub cut S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

