Safe Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Safe has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $62,488.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00004196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003698 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

