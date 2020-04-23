SafeCapital (SCAP) Tops One Day Volume of $855,308.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00012137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $855,308.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00341066 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00420686 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014777 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006954 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002401 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,482,033 coins and its circulating supply is 1,226,394 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

