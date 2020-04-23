SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SAFRY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAFRAN/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get SAFRAN/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 250,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,826. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. SAFRAN/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

SAFRAN/ADR Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SAFRAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFRAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.