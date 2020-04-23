SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.56.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $58.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,138 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000.
NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $193.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.36.
SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -11.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About SAGE Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).
